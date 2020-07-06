All apartments in Baltimore
2612 HUDSON STREET
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:45 AM

2612 HUDSON STREET

2612 Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2612 Hudson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
hot tub
LOCATION! LOCATION! Awesome 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath renovated townhome located in the heart of Canton. Exposed beams, exposed brick, tin ceiling, gleaming hardwoods throughout, tumbled marble countertops, recessed lighting, whirlpool tub. Relax in your private paved courtyard. Unfinished basement offers tons of storage. Washer and dryer for your convenience. Just across the street from Safeway and Can Co attractions, close to marinas, Canton Square, restaurants, retail. Convenient to I-95, 695, Inner Harbor, stadiums, Hopkins, Fells Point. Sorry, no pets allowed. Must have good credit and references. Just pack your bags!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 HUDSON STREET have any available units?
2612 HUDSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2612 HUDSON STREET have?
Some of 2612 HUDSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2612 HUDSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2612 HUDSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 HUDSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2612 HUDSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2612 HUDSON STREET offer parking?
No, 2612 HUDSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2612 HUDSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2612 HUDSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 HUDSON STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2612 HUDSON STREET has a pool.
Does 2612 HUDSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2612 HUDSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 HUDSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2612 HUDSON STREET has units with dishwashers.

