2612 HUDSON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool hot tub courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool hot tub

LOCATION! LOCATION! Awesome 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath renovated townhome located in the heart of Canton. Exposed beams, exposed brick, tin ceiling, gleaming hardwoods throughout, tumbled marble countertops, recessed lighting, whirlpool tub. Relax in your private paved courtyard. Unfinished basement offers tons of storage. Washer and dryer for your convenience. Just across the street from Safeway and Can Co attractions, close to marinas, Canton Square, restaurants, retail. Convenient to I-95, 695, Inner Harbor, stadiums, Hopkins, Fells Point. Sorry, no pets allowed. Must have good credit and references. Just pack your bags!