26 N Kenwood Ave

Available 05/01/19 Spacious row home right off Patterson Park - Property Id: 114234



Exceptional spacious rehabbed rowhome with lots of exposed brick located on the unit block of North Kenwood Ave. off Patterson Park. This property is convenient to Johns Hopkins Hospital, Johns Hopkins Bayview, Fells Point, Canton, Butchers Hill, downtown businesses, the Inner Harbor and I-95. Perfect location for students or residents. Steps from Patterson Park and restaurant.



This property has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The home features hardwood flooring, wall-to-wall carpet in bedrooms, a large finished basement and central air. Kitchen with granite counter tops, and appliances including dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, stove, garbage disposal and full size washer & dryer. Upstairs you have 2 bedrooms and a huge bathroom with a jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Half bathroom is on the main level along with the washer and dryer in a "mud" laundry room.



Property is currently tenant-occupied and will come available: May 1st, 2019



Pet-Friendly with additional non-refundable fee

