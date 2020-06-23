All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 21 2019 at 10:54 AM

26 N Kenwood Ave

26 North Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

26 North Kenwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 05/01/19 Spacious row home right off Patterson Park - Property Id: 114234

Exceptional spacious rehabbed rowhome with lots of exposed brick located on the unit block of North Kenwood Ave. off Patterson Park. This property is convenient to Johns Hopkins Hospital, Johns Hopkins Bayview, Fells Point, Canton, Butchers Hill, downtown businesses, the Inner Harbor and I-95. Perfect location for students or residents. Steps from Patterson Park and restaurant.

This property has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The home features hardwood flooring, wall-to-wall carpet in bedrooms, a large finished basement and central air. Kitchen with granite counter tops, and appliances including dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, stove, garbage disposal and full size washer & dryer. Upstairs you have 2 bedrooms and a huge bathroom with a jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Half bathroom is on the main level along with the washer and dryer in a "mud" laundry room.

Property is currently tenant-occupied and will come available: May 1st, 2019

Pet-Friendly with additional non-refundable fee
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114234
Property Id 114234

(RLNE4833393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 N Kenwood Ave have any available units?
26 N Kenwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 N Kenwood Ave have?
Some of 26 N Kenwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 N Kenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
26 N Kenwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 N Kenwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 N Kenwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 26 N Kenwood Ave offer parking?
No, 26 N Kenwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 26 N Kenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 N Kenwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 N Kenwood Ave have a pool?
No, 26 N Kenwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 26 N Kenwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 26 N Kenwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 26 N Kenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 N Kenwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
