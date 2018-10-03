All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
259 S ANN STREET
Last updated September 15 2019 at 7:17 PM

259 S ANN STREET

259 South Ann Street · No Longer Available
Baltimore
Upper Fells Point
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

259 South Ann Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

parking
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Beautiful Quiet quaint neighborhood, 2 BLOCKS AWAY FROM THE WATER. Literally minuets from downtown next door to the Fells point corner theater. Walking distance to 5 star best bistros and plenty of parking. This large loft style apartment is equipt with 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms 2 fireplaces and 2 floors. Priced right, so you cant beat it... ACT FAST CAUSE THIS WONT LAST COME TO VIEW THE APARTMENT THAT IS FOR YOU Contact Naima to set up your showing Cell: 443-985-8777LEASING RATE NEGOTIABLE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 S ANN STREET have any available units?
259 S ANN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 259 S ANN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
259 S ANN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 S ANN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 259 S ANN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 259 S ANN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 259 S ANN STREET offers parking.
Does 259 S ANN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 259 S ANN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 S ANN STREET have a pool?
No, 259 S ANN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 259 S ANN STREET have accessible units?
No, 259 S ANN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 259 S ANN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 259 S ANN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 259 S ANN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 259 S ANN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
