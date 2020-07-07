258 S HIGHLAND AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Recently renovated 3 bedroom/3.5 bath with 2 car parking and a rooftop deck! Walk into a bright open floor plan with exposed brick, hardwood floors and coffered ceiling in the living room area. Space for formal dining leads right into the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and your very own wine fridge. Second level offers 2 bedrooms & 2 baths, both with nice closet space. Another staircase leads you to the rooftop deck with 360 degree views including the city skyline. The fully finished basement features a family room & a 3rd bedroom and full bath. Perfect roommate house since all 3 bedrooms have their own bathrooms! Within walking distance to Highlandtown Arts District, Patterson Park, restaurants, and shopping.