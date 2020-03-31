All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 257 S EAST AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
257 S EAST AVENUE
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

257 S EAST AVENUE

257 South East Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Brewer's Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

257 South East Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Brewer's Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large renovated home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Located 2 blocks from beautiful Patterson Park and within easy walking distance to Canton. Great house for pets! 3 BR's and full BA on 2nd floor, and 1 BR and full BA in lower level. Hardwood floors, exposed brick, beautiful eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floors. Huge rear patio. Great for entertaining! Central A/C, multiple ceiling fans, washer/dryer, TONS of living space! Available June 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 S EAST AVENUE have any available units?
257 S EAST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 257 S EAST AVENUE have?
Some of 257 S EAST AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 S EAST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
257 S EAST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 S EAST AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 257 S EAST AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 257 S EAST AVENUE offer parking?
No, 257 S EAST AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 257 S EAST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 257 S EAST AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 S EAST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 257 S EAST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 257 S EAST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 257 S EAST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 257 S EAST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 257 S EAST AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland