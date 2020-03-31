257 S EAST AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large renovated home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Located 2 blocks from beautiful Patterson Park and within easy walking distance to Canton. Great house for pets! 3 BR's and full BA on 2nd floor, and 1 BR and full BA in lower level. Hardwood floors, exposed brick, beautiful eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floors. Huge rear patio. Great for entertaining! Central A/C, multiple ceiling fans, washer/dryer, TONS of living space! Available June 15th.