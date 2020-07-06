2536 Foster Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets some paid utils range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated home in Canton with unique charm - Property Id: 162667



Renovated home in Canton with unique charm and precision finishes for rent! You can distinguish those houses w/ careful thought and wonderful touches from the others...and this is not a Home Depot rehab...Gourmet kitchen w/high end 6 burner stove and SS appliances, master suite third floor w/ private bath, walk in closets, and roof top deck for your luxurious enjoyment. LOTS OF ROOM! Unfinished cellar provides even more storage. A block from Patterson Park, Safeway and water attractions.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/162667p

Property Id 162667



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5184492)