2530 Loyola Southway

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated carpet

Newly Renovated 4 br, 2 full bath house for $1,400 a month!! - Take a look at this gem located in 21215. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full complete baths! On the main level there is hardwood floors with a plenty of space. There is a living, dining and another family room/corridor leading into the kitchen and back yard. The basement is unfinished, but perfect for storage and full washer and dryer. Upstairs are the four bedrooms with plush new carpet, full bathroom and closet for more storage space. This home won's last long! Call for a showing TODAY! Tenisha (443)540-1201 Tori (301)237-0399 or the office at (410)779-9991



(RLNE4805058)