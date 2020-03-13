All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2530 Loyola Southway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2530 Loyola Southway
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

2530 Loyola Southway

2530 Loyola Southway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2530 Loyola Southway, Baltimore, MD 21215
Greenspring

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated 4 br, 2 full bath house for $1,400 a month!! - Take a look at this gem located in 21215. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full complete baths! On the main level there is hardwood floors with a plenty of space. There is a living, dining and another family room/corridor leading into the kitchen and back yard. The basement is unfinished, but perfect for storage and full washer and dryer. Upstairs are the four bedrooms with plush new carpet, full bathroom and closet for more storage space. This home won's last long! Call for a showing TODAY! Tenisha (443)540-1201 Tori (301)237-0399 or the office at (410)779-9991

(RLNE4805058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2530 Loyola Southway have any available units?
2530 Loyola Southway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2530 Loyola Southway have?
Some of 2530 Loyola Southway's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2530 Loyola Southway currently offering any rent specials?
2530 Loyola Southway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 Loyola Southway pet-friendly?
No, 2530 Loyola Southway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2530 Loyola Southway offer parking?
No, 2530 Loyola Southway does not offer parking.
Does 2530 Loyola Southway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2530 Loyola Southway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 Loyola Southway have a pool?
No, 2530 Loyola Southway does not have a pool.
Does 2530 Loyola Southway have accessible units?
No, 2530 Loyola Southway does not have accessible units.
Does 2530 Loyola Southway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2530 Loyola Southway does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland