2522 E. Federal Street

MOVE IN SPECIAL! First 2 Months discounted to $895, then regular rate of $995/month after that.



Live in one of Americas most exciting cities in a home that just underwent a complete remodel! This beautiful house has modern touches including brand new hardwood floors throughout giving it a unique and special feel. Spacious bedrooms, closets, and large basement allow you to live clutter and stress free. Updated water-resistant laminate flooring in the bedrooms takes the worries of difficult cleaning away and a fenced in yard will give you the ultimate privacy. The new paint throughout offers a fresh and clean look perfect for anyone wanting to move right away. Ideal location next to schools, shopping, and more! Don't miss out, call today to schedule your showing!