Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful, fully renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home. Gleaming vinyl floors on lower level. Brand new carpeting through-out second level. Large living room, perfect for entertaining. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Appliances includes dishwasher and washer/dryer. Partially finished basement. Huge Double Lot. Fenced in yard, ideal for kids and for cook outs. Off street parking in back. Close to transportation and shopping. WATER INCLUDED IN RENT.