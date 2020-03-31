2516 West Franklin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Available 09/01/19 COMPLETELY RENOVATED TOWNHOME IN BALTIMORE! - Property Id: 63342



This completely renovated town home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 1 updated full bathroom and a gorgeous kitchen! Kitchen appliances include a stainless steel refrigerator and stove as well as a microwave. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Conveniently located off of Route 40. Call KMA Property Management today at 443-503-8914 to schedule your tour of this beautiful property! Hurry! This property will NOT last long!!

No Dogs Allowed



