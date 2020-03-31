All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2516 West Franklin Street
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

2516 West Franklin Street

2516 West Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Location

2516 West Franklin Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Western District

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Available 09/01/19 COMPLETELY RENOVATED TOWNHOME IN BALTIMORE! - Property Id: 63342

This completely renovated town home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 1 updated full bathroom and a gorgeous kitchen! Kitchen appliances include a stainless steel refrigerator and stove as well as a microwave. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Conveniently located off of Route 40. Call KMA Property Management today at 443-503-8914 to schedule your tour of this beautiful property! Hurry! This property will NOT last long!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/63342p
Property Id 63342

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5087936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 West Franklin Street have any available units?
2516 West Franklin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2516 West Franklin Street have?
Some of 2516 West Franklin Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 West Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
2516 West Franklin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 West Franklin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2516 West Franklin Street is pet friendly.
Does 2516 West Franklin Street offer parking?
No, 2516 West Franklin Street does not offer parking.
Does 2516 West Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 West Franklin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 West Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 2516 West Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 2516 West Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 2516 West Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 West Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2516 West Franklin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
