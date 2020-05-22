Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2512 Halcyon Ave- Large 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house - This home is welcoming from the front door. Great mud room as you come onto the front porch. Then you have a heated enclosed porch. Good size living room with carpeting. French doors separate the dining room with gleaming hardwood floors. Nice kitchen with lots of counter space. Gas stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Also a half bath off the kitchen. Step outside to the huge deck for those family cook outs. Enjoy the large back yard as well. Second floor has 3 nice size bedrooms with carpet and fresh paint. Third level has 2 extra rooms that can be used for anything. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hook ups. Off street parking and shed. Available Now. $1430/ Month+ Utilities. All application fees are none refundable



(RLNE2263161)