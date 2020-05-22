All apartments in Baltimore
2512 Halcyon Ave.

2512 Halcyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2512 Halcyon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Lauraville

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2512 Halcyon Ave- Large 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house - This home is welcoming from the front door. Great mud room as you come onto the front porch. Then you have a heated enclosed porch. Good size living room with carpeting. French doors separate the dining room with gleaming hardwood floors. Nice kitchen with lots of counter space. Gas stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Also a half bath off the kitchen. Step outside to the huge deck for those family cook outs. Enjoy the large back yard as well. Second floor has 3 nice size bedrooms with carpet and fresh paint. Third level has 2 extra rooms that can be used for anything. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hook ups. Off street parking and shed. Available Now. $1430/ Month+ Utilities. All application fees are none refundable

(RLNE2263161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 Halcyon Ave. have any available units?
2512 Halcyon Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2512 Halcyon Ave. have?
Some of 2512 Halcyon Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 Halcyon Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2512 Halcyon Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 Halcyon Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2512 Halcyon Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2512 Halcyon Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2512 Halcyon Ave. offers parking.
Does 2512 Halcyon Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 Halcyon Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 Halcyon Ave. have a pool?
No, 2512 Halcyon Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2512 Halcyon Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2512 Halcyon Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 Halcyon Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 Halcyon Ave. has units with dishwashers.
