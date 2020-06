Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This rental is perfect for the local professional. Recently renovated top to bottom, end of unit townhome split into two units! This first floor unit offers lots of natural light, a private entrance, and os walking distance to John Hopkins main campus AND Patterson Park! Upstairs unit also available, same layout. Pets on a case-by-case basis with pet deposit and rent. Application and screening completed online.