2440 Fleet St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bright Canton townhome with updates throughout. Kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless appliances and gas stove. Washer and Dryer in unit. Beautiful classic stained glass door and transoms. Safe and private back yard (no alley access) for entertaining. Central heating and cooling. Basement storage. Walk to EVERYTHING (Walk Score of 92 “Walker’s Paradise”)! 1 block to Patterson Park, local juice bar, B’more Licks, restaurants, public transportation. Just down the street from the Can Company with more restaurants, shopping and grocery store.