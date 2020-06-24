All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 244 Robert St Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
244 Robert St Unit 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

244 Robert St Unit 1

244 Robert St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

244 Robert St, Baltimore, MD 21217
Bolton Hill

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Receive 1 month of FREE rent if you sign a 18-month lease. Leases and deposit must be signed and paid by 2/28/19.

Fantastic 3 bedroom/1.5 townhome with a den in Bolton Hill!

Property highlights
- Fully updated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances
- Plenty of space with a huge eat in kitchen and large living room
- Ample parking with 1 car garage, 2 car driveway, private lot, and street parking
- Great location within short distance of highways, public transportation, UMD Medical, MICA, and UB
- Pets considered on a case-by-case basis

Available now!

(RLNE4691673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Robert St Unit 1 have any available units?
244 Robert St Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 244 Robert St Unit 1 have?
Some of 244 Robert St Unit 1's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 Robert St Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
244 Robert St Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Robert St Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 244 Robert St Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 244 Robert St Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 244 Robert St Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 244 Robert St Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 Robert St Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Robert St Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 244 Robert St Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 244 Robert St Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 244 Robert St Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Robert St Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 244 Robert St Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland