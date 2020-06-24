244 Robert St Unit 1

Amenities
Receive 1 month of FREE rent if you sign a 18-month lease. Leases and deposit must be signed and paid by 2/28/19.
Fantastic 3 bedroom/1.5 townhome with a den in Bolton Hill!
Property highlights
- Fully updated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances
- Plenty of space with a huge eat in kitchen and large living room
- Ample parking with 1 car garage, 2 car driveway, private lot, and street parking
- Great location within short distance of highways, public transportation, UMD Medical, MICA, and UB
- Pets considered on a case-by-case basis
Available now!
