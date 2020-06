Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly alarm system some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities alarm system pet friendly

This is a duplex home with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. It is located on a quiet street near Morgan State University. It feels like home, when you walk in the front door you can almost smell the food cooking. This is a great location for anyone looking to feel at home instantly!



Property Highlights:



* Location

* Hardwood Floors

* Fenced Back Yard

* ADT Alarm System

* Pets Case by Case

* Yard Maintained by Tenant

* ADT System Negotiable



Available NOW!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5045630)