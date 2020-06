Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Nice home completely renovated 5 years ago. Beautiful hardwood on the main, with updated kitchen. The upper level has 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Basement is unfinished with plenty of storage, and has a washer and dryer. Backyard has plenty of space to entertain and bbq! Come see now before it's too late!