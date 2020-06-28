All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

2405 College Ave,

2405 College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2405 College Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Morgan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4 BED/2 Bath House,NO CREDIT OK,NO BANK QUALIFYING - Property Id: 152330

Purchase your next home without banks and credit.

Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom/2 bath Single Family Home in Historic Morgan Park, minutes behind Morgan State University.

Purchase this property with NO bank qualifying or Credit!
Your job is your credit!

DOWN-PAYMENT IS REQUIRED
NO BANK QUALIFYING!
NO CREDIT CHECK!

Purchase Price: $295,499

All applications MUST Complete the Questionnaire completely with a valid call back number. State clearly the amount you have available for a downpayment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152330p
Property Id 152330

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5126311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

