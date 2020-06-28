2405 College Ave,

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated

4 BED/2 Bath House,NO CREDIT OK,NO BANK QUALIFYING - Property Id: 152330



Purchase your next home without banks and credit.



Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom/2 bath Single Family Home in Historic Morgan Park, minutes behind Morgan State University.



Purchase this property with NO bank qualifying or Credit!

Your job is your credit!



DOWN-PAYMENT IS REQUIRED

NO BANK QUALIFYING!

NO CREDIT CHECK!



Purchase Price: $295,499



All applications MUST Complete the Questionnaire completely with a valid call back number. State clearly the amount you have available for a downpayment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152330p

Property Id 152330



No Pets Allowed



