239 W LAFAYETTE

Baltimore~s architectural tradition meets 21st-century comfort, amenities and style. Be the first to move into this gorgeous restoration of a classic 1865 Bolton Hill brick corner rowhouse, with charming shared garden, landscaped to highlight antique brick walls and custom ornamental iron sliding gate forged by G. Krug & Sons, America~s oldest continuously operating blacksmith. This duplex apartment, perfect for any renter, with the full parlor, complete with such features as historic tall windows, towering ceilings, ornamental marble mantel, and dining nook, including built-in bench and storage; a bedroom and private bath suite with Italian encaustic-style floors; a gourmet kitchen featuring an exposed brick chimney, white Shaker cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, half bath and washer/dryer, and easy access to garden. This floor has three large closets (one in the bedroom). The second floor, accessible by hand-crafted wood staircase, consists of a light-flooded Master Bedroom, a luxurious bathroom with Italian encaustic-style tile floors, walk-in closet, and a sitting Room/Office/Nursery leading to a private wrap around deck, offering sun, shade, and panoramas of the historic neighborhood. Restoration, done to local preservation guidelines, preserves exterior and such interior features as gleaming pine floors, original doors, and entryway lanterns. Each unit is centrally (and separately) heated and air-conditioned.There is one off-street parking space for rent for $100 per month in the shared courtyard. This parking space is offered on a first come, first serve basis between the two apartments. The huge, heated, well-lit basement has ample shared open storage area for each apartment.Bolton Hill is centrally located close to MICA, Penn Station for commuters on MARC or AMTRAK, Bolt Bus, 2 Light Rail stops taking you to BWI Airport, U of Baltimore, U of Maryland, Peabody and both Hopkins Campuses, Cafes, Restaurants, Parks, Bolton Hill Swim & Tennis Club, Mt. Royal Elementary School, Midtown Academy and so much more!~