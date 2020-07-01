2363 Flax Terrace

Amenities

Large, newly renovated, 4 level, end of group condominium, 1374 sq. feet, located in the highly sought after Coldspring Newtown community. Located off I-83 near Cold Spring Lane, Northern District Police Headquarters, Light Rail and Jones Falls Trail. Around the corner from Sinai Hospital. 10 minutes to downtown and 10 minutes to the Beltway and Towson. Owner pays for water, trash, and sewer. Tenant pays for all other utilities.



Property Highlights:



* Unit has new heat pump

* New energy efficient windows

* New appliances,

* Lots of natural light

* Includes one covered parking spot in the lower garage level. Plenty of parking available close by.

* The community has a pool

* Tennis courts

* Walking trails

* Open green spaces and a bird sanctuary



