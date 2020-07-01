All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
2363 Flax Terrace
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

2363 Flax Terrace

2363 Flax Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2363 Flax Terrace, Baltimore, MD 21209
Cold Spring

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Large, newly renovated, 4 level, end of group condominium, 1374 sq. feet, located in the highly sought after Coldspring Newtown community. Located off I-83 near Cold Spring Lane, Northern District Police Headquarters, Light Rail and Jones Falls Trail. Around the corner from Sinai Hospital. 10 minutes to downtown and 10 minutes to the Beltway and Towson. Owner pays for water, trash, and sewer. Tenant pays for all other utilities.

Property Highlights:

* Unit has new heat pump
* New energy efficient windows
* New appliances,
* Lots of natural light
* Includes one covered parking spot in the lower garage level. Plenty of parking available close by.
* The community has a pool
* Tennis courts
* Walking trails
* Open green spaces and a bird sanctuary

(RLNE5618399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2363 Flax Terrace have any available units?
2363 Flax Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2363 Flax Terrace have?
Some of 2363 Flax Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2363 Flax Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2363 Flax Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2363 Flax Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2363 Flax Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2363 Flax Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2363 Flax Terrace offers parking.
Does 2363 Flax Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2363 Flax Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2363 Flax Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 2363 Flax Terrace has a pool.
Does 2363 Flax Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2363 Flax Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2363 Flax Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2363 Flax Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

