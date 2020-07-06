All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
234 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 2:07 AM

234 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE

234 South Patterson Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

234 South Patterson Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
One of a kind, PARK FRONT, Federal style city home with sweeping views of Patterson Park, Fells Point & the Inner Harbor! This home is truly special. It was featured on the 2012 and 2017 Butchers Hill Home Tour for good reason. It boasts over 3,000+ sqft of beautifully renovated living space; all done with the thoughtful intention of blending modern updates & amenities while preserving historic details & amazing character of the home. You will find 12~+ ceilings with exposed beams, original hardwoods & stairs, exposed brick accent walls, decorative/gas fireplaces, new & original custom mouldings, reclaimed wood accents & antique finishes throughout - each space is special! The spacious main level is beautiful and has wonderful flow for everyday living or for larger parties. The grand front entrance room sets the tone for the entire home & leads to a beautiful library/dining room where built-in book shelves and floors like art. As you move through the french doors, you will find an eat-in gourmet kitchen that is sure to please the most discerning Chef and/or entertainer; complete with high end SS appliances, commercial grade THOR range with 6 burners, a hood, pot filler, Quartz counters, an oversized island with wine fridge, coffee/wine bar, generous pantry & cabinets with decorative glass doors! A convenient full bath & a covered porch which leads to your private courtyard complete the main level. Moving upstairs you will find the owners private suite, complete with a beautifully trimmed living/sitting room, a master bath with soaking tub and rain shower, built in wardrobe wall system and another covered porch for you to enjoy your morning coffee. On the upper levels, there are three additional spacious bedrooms - each beautifully unique - and each with a park or city view, a third bath, laundry and a roof top deck with amazing panoramic views! The lower level basement has a fourth bathroom, a workshop area, storage space & second laundry space. This home is in prime location for Patterson Park/Butchers Hill and also close to Fells Point, Canton & Harbor East. Enjoy this all without ever getting into a car! Close commuter routes including I-83, I-695, and I-95. Come see for yourself and what living on the Park truly means!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have any available units?
234 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have?
Some of 234 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
234 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 234 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 234 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 234 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 234 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 234 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 234 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 234 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 234 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

