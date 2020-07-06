234 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace courtyard bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

One of a kind, PARK FRONT, Federal style city home with sweeping views of Patterson Park, Fells Point & the Inner Harbor! This home is truly special. It was featured on the 2012 and 2017 Butchers Hill Home Tour for good reason. It boasts over 3,000+ sqft of beautifully renovated living space; all done with the thoughtful intention of blending modern updates & amenities while preserving historic details & amazing character of the home. You will find 12~+ ceilings with exposed beams, original hardwoods & stairs, exposed brick accent walls, decorative/gas fireplaces, new & original custom mouldings, reclaimed wood accents & antique finishes throughout - each space is special! The spacious main level is beautiful and has wonderful flow for everyday living or for larger parties. The grand front entrance room sets the tone for the entire home & leads to a beautiful library/dining room where built-in book shelves and floors like art. As you move through the french doors, you will find an eat-in gourmet kitchen that is sure to please the most discerning Chef and/or entertainer; complete with high end SS appliances, commercial grade THOR range with 6 burners, a hood, pot filler, Quartz counters, an oversized island with wine fridge, coffee/wine bar, generous pantry & cabinets with decorative glass doors! A convenient full bath & a covered porch which leads to your private courtyard complete the main level. Moving upstairs you will find the owners private suite, complete with a beautifully trimmed living/sitting room, a master bath with soaking tub and rain shower, built in wardrobe wall system and another covered porch for you to enjoy your morning coffee. On the upper levels, there are three additional spacious bedrooms - each beautifully unique - and each with a park or city view, a third bath, laundry and a roof top deck with amazing panoramic views! The lower level basement has a fourth bathroom, a workshop area, storage space & second laundry space. This home is in prime location for Patterson Park/Butchers Hill and also close to Fells Point, Canton & Harbor East. Enjoy this all without ever getting into a car! Close commuter routes including I-83, I-695, and I-95. Come see for yourself and what living on the Park truly means!