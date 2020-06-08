All apartments in Baltimore
234 S Loudon Ave
234 S Loudon Ave

234 South Loudon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

234 South Loudon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Irvington

Amenities

carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Spacious townhome Northwest Baltimore - Property Id: 126249

On a nice block near church. 3 beds 1 bath and some basement t space. Come on in and begin... Vacation certificate valued up to $1500 to help celebrate the move.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/126249p
Property Id 126249

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5035250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 S Loudon Ave have any available units?
234 S Loudon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 S Loudon Ave have?
Some of 234 S Loudon Ave's amenities include carpet, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 S Loudon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
234 S Loudon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 S Loudon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 234 S Loudon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 234 S Loudon Ave offer parking?
No, 234 S Loudon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 234 S Loudon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 S Loudon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 S Loudon Ave have a pool?
No, 234 S Loudon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 234 S Loudon Ave have accessible units?
No, 234 S Loudon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 234 S Loudon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 S Loudon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
