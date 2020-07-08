234 HOLLIDAY STREET 503

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1c0787f095 ---- Be the envy of all your friends in this MASSIVE and modern bright upscale loft-style condo in the famous and exclusive Brecco Building! Featuring 2 bedrooms, hardwood floors, central a/c and heating, 1.5 bathrooms, in-unit laundry, a chefs kitchen including a dishwasher, granite counters, built-in stainless steel appliances, and tons of cabinet space! Located right off the I-83 and within walking distance from a variety of shopping and dining options, exciting nightlife, museums, parks, concert pavilions, world-class sporting venues, and historical landmarks. Park in your safe and secure parking lot located directly across from the builing! This is the biggest, sexiest, most decked-out rental on the market, so get it before someone else does! *Unit may be slightly different than pictures, but exact same layout/features...