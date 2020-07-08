All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 234 HOLLIDAY STREET 503.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
234 HOLLIDAY STREET 503
Last updated August 7 2019 at 4:34 AM

234 HOLLIDAY STREET 503

234 Holliday St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Downtown Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

234 Holliday St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Downtown Baltimore

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1c0787f095 ---- Be the envy of all your friends in this MASSIVE and modern bright upscale loft-style condo in the famous and exclusive Brecco Building! Featuring 2 bedrooms, hardwood floors, central a/c and heating, 1.5 bathrooms, in-unit laundry, a chefs kitchen including a dishwasher, granite counters, built-in stainless steel appliances, and tons of cabinet space! Located right off the I-83 and within walking distance from a variety of shopping and dining options, exciting nightlife, museums, parks, concert pavilions, world-class sporting venues, and historical landmarks. Park in your safe and secure parking lot located directly across from the builing! This is the biggest, sexiest, most decked-out rental on the market, so get it before someone else does! *Unit may be slightly different than pictures, but exact same layout/features...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 HOLLIDAY STREET 503 have any available units?
234 HOLLIDAY STREET 503 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 HOLLIDAY STREET 503 have?
Some of 234 HOLLIDAY STREET 503's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 HOLLIDAY STREET 503 currently offering any rent specials?
234 HOLLIDAY STREET 503 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 HOLLIDAY STREET 503 pet-friendly?
No, 234 HOLLIDAY STREET 503 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 234 HOLLIDAY STREET 503 offer parking?
Yes, 234 HOLLIDAY STREET 503 offers parking.
Does 234 HOLLIDAY STREET 503 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 HOLLIDAY STREET 503 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 HOLLIDAY STREET 503 have a pool?
No, 234 HOLLIDAY STREET 503 does not have a pool.
Does 234 HOLLIDAY STREET 503 have accessible units?
No, 234 HOLLIDAY STREET 503 does not have accessible units.
Does 234 HOLLIDAY STREET 503 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 HOLLIDAY STREET 503 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland