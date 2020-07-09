All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
2337 BOSTON STREET
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM

2337 BOSTON STREET

2337 Boston Street · No Longer Available
Location

2337 Boston Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
garage
Rarely Available - Stunning 4 Bedroom / 4 Bath Brick Front Townhome In Canton's North Shore Waterfront Community! 3,200 SqFt Of Open Living Space. Spacious Main Level Featuring Hardwood Floors, Gas Fireplace, New Trex Deck w/ Water View & Gourmet Kitchen w/ Oversized Island. 4th Level Master Suite w/ Water Views From Deck Off Bedroom, Custom Walk-in Closet & Bath w/ Soaking Tub, Ceramic Tile Shower & Dual Vanities. 2 Large Bedrooms w/ Full Baths & Laundry Closet On Upper Level & Full Sized Bedroom, Rec Room Or Office At Entry Level w/ Full Bath. 2 Car Garage w/ Epoxy Flooring, Gladiator Storage Cabinets, Motorized Bike Rack & Over Head Storage Along w/ Additional 2 Spaces In Parking Pad. Just Steps From the Waterfront Promenade & Marina. Walking Distance To Canton, Fells Point & Easy Commuter Access To 95 & 895. City Living At It's Finest - A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2337 BOSTON STREET have any available units?
2337 BOSTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2337 BOSTON STREET have?
Some of 2337 BOSTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2337 BOSTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2337 BOSTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2337 BOSTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2337 BOSTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2337 BOSTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2337 BOSTON STREET offers parking.
Does 2337 BOSTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2337 BOSTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2337 BOSTON STREET have a pool?
No, 2337 BOSTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2337 BOSTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2337 BOSTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2337 BOSTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2337 BOSTON STREET has units with dishwashers.

