2337 BOSTON STREET

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bike storage garage

Rarely Available - Stunning 4 Bedroom / 4 Bath Brick Front Townhome In Canton's North Shore Waterfront Community! 3,200 SqFt Of Open Living Space. Spacious Main Level Featuring Hardwood Floors, Gas Fireplace, New Trex Deck w/ Water View & Gourmet Kitchen w/ Oversized Island. 4th Level Master Suite w/ Water Views From Deck Off Bedroom, Custom Walk-in Closet & Bath w/ Soaking Tub, Ceramic Tile Shower & Dual Vanities. 2 Large Bedrooms w/ Full Baths & Laundry Closet On Upper Level & Full Sized Bedroom, Rec Room Or Office At Entry Level w/ Full Bath. 2 Car Garage w/ Epoxy Flooring, Gladiator Storage Cabinets, Motorized Bike Rack & Over Head Storage Along w/ Additional 2 Spaces In Parking Pad. Just Steps From the Waterfront Promenade & Marina. Walking Distance To Canton, Fells Point & Easy Commuter Access To 95 & 895. City Living At It's Finest - A Must See!