All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2335 BOSTON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2335 BOSTON STREET
Last updated July 9 2019 at 1:58 PM

2335 BOSTON STREET

2335 Boston Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2335 Boston Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Absolutely stunning brick townhome in the NORTH SHORE Community. This townhome condo is steps away from the water. North Shore is an extremely well maintained community within walking distance to a new shopping center, stores, restaurants, parks, and entertainment (Canton Square, Fells Point, The Inner Harbor ). The front door is only steps away from the water and there's a great view of the water from the maintenance-free balcony. The hub of this open floor plan townhome is the kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a wine cooler, and 42" cabinets. The kitchen is great for get-togethers with a enormous island capable of easily seating seven or more. The upstairs features a large sun-filled master suite with a tray ceiling. The master bathroom is a dream with granite vanity countertop, soaking tub and separate shower. All three bedrooms in this townhome are spacious. The lower entry level includes a laundry room, bedroom/office, half bath and 2-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2335 BOSTON STREET have any available units?
2335 BOSTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2335 BOSTON STREET have?
Some of 2335 BOSTON STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2335 BOSTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2335 BOSTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2335 BOSTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2335 BOSTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2335 BOSTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2335 BOSTON STREET offers parking.
Does 2335 BOSTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2335 BOSTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2335 BOSTON STREET have a pool?
No, 2335 BOSTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2335 BOSTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2335 BOSTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2335 BOSTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2335 BOSTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland