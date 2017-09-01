2335 BOSTON STREET

Amenities

Absolutely stunning brick townhome in the NORTH SHORE Community. This townhome condo is steps away from the water. North Shore is an extremely well maintained community within walking distance to a new shopping center, stores, restaurants, parks, and entertainment (Canton Square, Fells Point, The Inner Harbor ). The front door is only steps away from the water and there's a great view of the water from the maintenance-free balcony. The hub of this open floor plan townhome is the kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a wine cooler, and 42" cabinets. The kitchen is great for get-togethers with a enormous island capable of easily seating seven or more. The upstairs features a large sun-filled master suite with a tray ceiling. The master bathroom is a dream with granite vanity countertop, soaking tub and separate shower. All three bedrooms in this townhome are spacious. The lower entry level includes a laundry room, bedroom/office, half bath and 2-car garage.