2333 BOSTON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Canton Waterfront Townhome - Beautifully furnished and fully outfitted four level townhouse with elevator in one of Baltimore's premier communities. Spectacular views and 4160 square feet of living space. 3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths in the heart of Canton. First floor family room with gas fireplace, walk out to promenade, full bath, and two car garage. Second floor living room with gas fireplace, balcony overlooking the harbor with retractable awning, a chef's kitchen with Viking appliances and granite counter-tops, dining area and half bath. Third floor has a library, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a laundry room. 4th floor master bedroom suite has a gas fireplace, balcony, walk in closet and large bathroom with separate shower stall and deep soaking tub. Elevator services all four floors. Security system, hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. Two-zone air conditioning. Walk to Fells Point, Canton Square, Harbor East and the Inner Harbor, or take the water taxi. Wonderful restaurants, bars and shopping close by. Easy access to downtown, Camden Yards and M&T Stadium. Minutes to I-95 and I-895. Available for rent February 1st, 2020.