Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:46 PM

2333 BOSTON STREET

2333 Boston Street · (410) 814-2403
Location

2333 Boston Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 5 Bath · 4160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Canton Waterfront Townhome - Beautifully furnished and fully outfitted four level townhouse with elevator in one of Baltimore's premier communities. Spectacular views and 4160 square feet of living space. 3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths in the heart of Canton. First floor family room with gas fireplace, walk out to promenade, full bath, and two car garage. Second floor living room with gas fireplace, balcony overlooking the harbor with retractable awning, a chef's kitchen with Viking appliances and granite counter-tops, dining area and half bath. Third floor has a library, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a laundry room. 4th floor master bedroom suite has a gas fireplace, balcony, walk in closet and large bathroom with separate shower stall and deep soaking tub. Elevator services all four floors. Security system, hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. Two-zone air conditioning. Walk to Fells Point, Canton Square, Harbor East and the Inner Harbor, or take the water taxi. Wonderful restaurants, bars and shopping close by. Easy access to downtown, Camden Yards and M&T Stadium. Minutes to I-95 and I-895. Available for rent February 1st, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2333 BOSTON STREET have any available units?
2333 BOSTON STREET has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2333 BOSTON STREET have?
Some of 2333 BOSTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2333 BOSTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2333 BOSTON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 BOSTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2333 BOSTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2333 BOSTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2333 BOSTON STREET does offer parking.
Does 2333 BOSTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2333 BOSTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 BOSTON STREET have a pool?
No, 2333 BOSTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2333 BOSTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2333 BOSTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 BOSTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2333 BOSTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
