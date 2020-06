Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Come "SPRING" into the season with this gorgeous renovated town home in the Patterson Park community. Just blocks away from Johns Hopkins Hospital, and conveniently located just blocks from Patterson Park, this home has such great charm. The master bedroom has a fully new renovated bathroom, also a walk out deck. Enjoy private parking, with a attached parking pad. Featuring hard wood flooring, Central A/C, stainless steel appliances and a full basement, this charming home awaits you.