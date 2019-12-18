All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2315 ST PAUL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2315 ST PAUL STREET
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:46 PM

2315 ST PAUL STREET

2315 Saint Paul St · (410) 675-1550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2315 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 001 · Avail. now

$2,074

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
2 months free with 14 month lease and on;y $300 security deposit! Luxury city living with a priceless view and free, private gated parking! Secure building with remote access/intercom, concierge, 24hr fitness center, game room, roof deck, multiple lounges, laundry room, grill area, mail room and inside bike racks. Pet friendly case by case. $200 pet deposit and dog park on site. Discounts for teachers, police, fire and military. Walking distance to multiple restaurants, bars, convenience stores, grocery store, lounges and entertainment. Great location for MICA and Johns Hopkins students! Central city location - cheap Uber rides all around town, close to Johns Hopkins Hospital, Mercy and University Of Maryland. On Hopkins shuttle route. $15/month trash fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 ST PAUL STREET have any available units?
2315 ST PAUL STREET has a unit available for $2,074 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2315 ST PAUL STREET have?
Some of 2315 ST PAUL STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2315 ST PAUL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2315 ST PAUL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 ST PAUL STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2315 ST PAUL STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2315 ST PAUL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2315 ST PAUL STREET does offer parking.
Does 2315 ST PAUL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2315 ST PAUL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 ST PAUL STREET have a pool?
No, 2315 ST PAUL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2315 ST PAUL STREET have accessible units?
No, 2315 ST PAUL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 ST PAUL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2315 ST PAUL STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2315 ST PAUL STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Greenbriar
7229 Park Heights Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21208

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity