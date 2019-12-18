2315 ST PAUL STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking 24hr gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park elevator 24hr gym game room on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage

2 months free with 14 month lease and on;y $300 security deposit! Luxury city living with a priceless view and free, private gated parking! Secure building with remote access/intercom, concierge, 24hr fitness center, game room, roof deck, multiple lounges, laundry room, grill area, mail room and inside bike racks. Pet friendly case by case. $200 pet deposit and dog park on site. Discounts for teachers, police, fire and military. Walking distance to multiple restaurants, bars, convenience stores, grocery store, lounges and entertainment. Great location for MICA and Johns Hopkins students! Central city location - cheap Uber rides all around town, close to Johns Hopkins Hospital, Mercy and University Of Maryland. On Hopkins shuttle route. $15/month trash fee