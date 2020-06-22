Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2311 LAURETTA AVENUE
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:57 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2311 LAURETTA AVENUE
2311 Lauretta Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2311 Lauretta Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Western District
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2311 LAURETTA AVENUE have any available units?
2311 LAURETTA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2311 LAURETTA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2311 LAURETTA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 LAURETTA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2311 LAURETTA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2311 LAURETTA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2311 LAURETTA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2311 LAURETTA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 LAURETTA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 LAURETTA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2311 LAURETTA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2311 LAURETTA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2311 LAURETTA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 LAURETTA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2311 LAURETTA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2311 LAURETTA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2311 LAURETTA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
