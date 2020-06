Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities

Right in the Heart of the city and behind the revamped Mondawmin Mall. Living here means you can walk to the metro station and local shopping mall around the corner. Major city exchange and you can get to everywhere from here by Bus, Trains, and Automobiles friendly. New Central AC. and ROOFStreet park on a one way street.Really big Houses that can serve your family.Vouchers Welcome