Spacious 4 bedroom/1 bathroom located in Mondawmin



- Walking distance to Mondawmin Mall and the Baltimore Zoo

- Newly painted and carpeted

- Large main floor room can be used as 4th bedroom or extra living space

- Fenced in backyard

- Gas fireplace

- Landlord pays for water

- Vouchers welcome

- Short term and long term lease will be considered



Available today!



No Pets Allowed



