Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

LIVE LIKE A KING in this Immaculate spacious custom home. Everything has been customized to live an elegant lifestyle. Marble is throughout, including the entire master bathroom, gold trim along the ceilings, a custom mural painting on the ceiling,custom Mill work, custom FP from NY,surround sound throughout the entire condo,seller spent 180K on upgrades!Truly one of a kind!Come take a look today!