Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
23 N POTOMAC STREET
Last updated April 14 2020 at 6:43 AM

23 N POTOMAC STREET

23 North Potomac Street · No Longer Available
Location

23 North Potomac Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Light-filled, renovated two bedroom plus den/office space that can be utilized as a smaller third bedroom. Lovely tree-lined street with easy parking. Located blocks from Patterson Park, Johns Hopkins & area Main Streets (Fells & Canton). Easy access to 95. Gourmet kitchen, new appliances & half bath on the main level. Upper level updated with two full baths, ensuite in master. Second-floor laundry w/ brand new top-loading washer/dryer. Available starting May 1Coldwell Banker Rental Application in docs. Please submit supporting documentation and a $50.00 rental application fee per adult applicant. $50.00 Coldwell banker move-in fee if a lease is offered to the applicant. Lease must be signed within 72 hours of being offered. The lease is in documents for review.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 N POTOMAC STREET have any available units?
23 N POTOMAC STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 N POTOMAC STREET have?
Some of 23 N POTOMAC STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 N POTOMAC STREET currently offering any rent specials?
23 N POTOMAC STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 N POTOMAC STREET pet-friendly?
No, 23 N POTOMAC STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 23 N POTOMAC STREET offer parking?
Yes, 23 N POTOMAC STREET offers parking.
Does 23 N POTOMAC STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 N POTOMAC STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 N POTOMAC STREET have a pool?
No, 23 N POTOMAC STREET does not have a pool.
Does 23 N POTOMAC STREET have accessible units?
No, 23 N POTOMAC STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 23 N POTOMAC STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 N POTOMAC STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
