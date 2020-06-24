23 N POTOMAC STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Light-filled, renovated two bedroom plus den/office space that can be utilized as a smaller third bedroom. Lovely tree-lined street with easy parking. Located blocks from Patterson Park, Johns Hopkins & area Main Streets (Fells & Canton). Easy access to 95. Gourmet kitchen, new appliances & half bath on the main level. Upper level updated with two full baths, ensuite in master. Second-floor laundry w/ brand new top-loading washer/dryer. Available starting May 1Coldwell Banker Rental Application in docs. Please submit supporting documentation and a $50.00 rental application fee per adult applicant. $50.00 Coldwell banker move-in fee if a lease is offered to the applicant. Lease must be signed within 72 hours of being offered. The lease is in documents for review.