Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:50 PM

227 N MILTON AVENUE

227 North Milton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

227 North Milton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated 3 bed/3 bath renovation with off street parking near Patterson Park available immediately! This lovely open floor plan has hardwood floors throughout the top two levels. Extremely spacious bedrooms. You won't want to miss this one! Join us Wednesday 4/15 for a virtual open house at 5 PM via this link! https://us04web.zoom.us/j/122362798

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 N MILTON AVENUE have any available units?
227 N MILTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 N MILTON AVENUE have?
Some of 227 N MILTON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 N MILTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
227 N MILTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 N MILTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 227 N MILTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 227 N MILTON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 227 N MILTON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 227 N MILTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 227 N MILTON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 N MILTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 227 N MILTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 227 N MILTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 227 N MILTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 227 N MILTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 N MILTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
