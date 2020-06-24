226 S Clinton Street

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a5cd0b000b ---- Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath remodeled home in South East Baltimore\'s hottest neighborhood! Exposed brick, spacious upgraded kitchen, tray ceilings, recessed lighting and much more! Very close walking distance to Patterson Park, art galleries and the best new restaurants in town. Come and visit the best of Baltimore living. To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser www.SlateHouseGroup.com