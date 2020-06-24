All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 27 2019 at 4:41 PM

226 S Clinton Street

226 South Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Location

226 South Clinton Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Brewer's Hill

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a5cd0b000b ---- Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath remodeled home in South East Baltimore\'s hottest neighborhood! Exposed brick, spacious upgraded kitchen, tray ceilings, recessed lighting and much more! Very close walking distance to Patterson Park, art galleries and the best new restaurants in town. Come and visit the best of Baltimore living. To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser www.SlateHouseGroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 S Clinton Street have any available units?
226 S Clinton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 226 S Clinton Street currently offering any rent specials?
226 S Clinton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 S Clinton Street pet-friendly?
No, 226 S Clinton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 226 S Clinton Street offer parking?
No, 226 S Clinton Street does not offer parking.
Does 226 S Clinton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 S Clinton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 S Clinton Street have a pool?
No, 226 S Clinton Street does not have a pool.
Does 226 S Clinton Street have accessible units?
No, 226 S Clinton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 226 S Clinton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 S Clinton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 S Clinton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 S Clinton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
