225 S. Robinson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Must See~ 2 Bedroom Townhome in Patterson Park w/ Roof Deck! - Fantastic 2 bedroom townhome boasting a rooftop deck and parking pad just 1 block from Patterson Park! Generous open floorplan has hardwood floors and exposed brick walls! Fully renovated kitchen comes well-equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar with plenty of cabinet space. Comfortable upper-level bedrooms offer tons of natural light, large closets and share a full bath with double vanity. Enjoy beautiful city views from it's 2 level rooftop deck. Bonus finished basement with new carpet; includes its own full bath and additional bedroom! Full-size washer/dryer included for added convenience. *Price subject to lease terms*



10 minutes to Johns Hopkins Hospital

10 minutes to Downtown/Inner Harbor shopping and entertainment

4 minutes to Canton restaurants and nightlife



Pets under 35lbs welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Jessica at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.593.8053 or email jtircuitpeitso@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



(RLNE2610452)