225 S. Robinson Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

225 S. Robinson Street

225 South Robinson Street · No Longer Available
Location

225 South Robinson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Brewer's Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must See~ 2 Bedroom Townhome in Patterson Park w/ Roof Deck! - Fantastic 2 bedroom townhome boasting a rooftop deck and parking pad just 1 block from Patterson Park! Generous open floorplan has hardwood floors and exposed brick walls! Fully renovated kitchen comes well-equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar with plenty of cabinet space. Comfortable upper-level bedrooms offer tons of natural light, large closets and share a full bath with double vanity. Enjoy beautiful city views from it's 2 level rooftop deck. Bonus finished basement with new carpet; includes its own full bath and additional bedroom! Full-size washer/dryer included for added convenience. *Price subject to lease terms*

10 minutes to Johns Hopkins Hospital
10 minutes to Downtown/Inner Harbor shopping and entertainment
4 minutes to Canton restaurants and nightlife

Pets under 35lbs welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Jessica at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.593.8053 or email jtircuitpeitso@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE2610452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 S. Robinson Street have any available units?
225 S. Robinson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 S. Robinson Street have?
Some of 225 S. Robinson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 S. Robinson Street currently offering any rent specials?
225 S. Robinson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 S. Robinson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 S. Robinson Street is pet friendly.
Does 225 S. Robinson Street offer parking?
Yes, 225 S. Robinson Street does offer parking.
Does 225 S. Robinson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 S. Robinson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 S. Robinson Street have a pool?
No, 225 S. Robinson Street does not have a pool.
Does 225 S. Robinson Street have accessible units?
No, 225 S. Robinson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 225 S. Robinson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 S. Robinson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
