225 S. Robinson Street

Amenities
Must See~ 2 Bedroom Townhome in Patterson Park w/ Roof Deck! - Fantastic 2 bedroom townhome boasting a rooftop deck and parking pad just 1 block from Patterson Park! Generous open floorplan has hardwood floors and exposed brick walls! Fully renovated kitchen comes well-equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar with plenty of cabinet space. Comfortable upper-level bedrooms offer tons of natural light, large closets and share a full bath with double vanity. Enjoy beautiful city views from it's 2 level rooftop deck. Bonus finished basement with new carpet; includes its own full bath and additional bedroom! Full-size washer/dryer included for added convenience. *Price subject to lease terms*
10 minutes to Johns Hopkins Hospital
10 minutes to Downtown/Inner Harbor shopping and entertainment
4 minutes to Canton restaurants and nightlife
Pets under 35lbs welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Jessica at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.593.8053 or email jtircuitpeitso@baymgmtgroup.com
You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com
(RLNE2610452)