Last updated September 29 2019 at 2:55 AM

225 E LAFAYETTE AVENUE

225 East Lafayette Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

225 East Lafayette Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21202
Greenmount West

Amenities

air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this spacious 2nd floor 2 level apartment in Station North! Freshly painted and new carpet throughout, this unit has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The bedrooms are of good size and have ample closet space. A separate living and dining room means that you don't have to squeeze your furniture into one common area. The galley kitchen off the dining room has ample cabinet and counter top space. Central air and heat keeps you comfortable! Access to the common back yard space is from the door off of the kitchen!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

