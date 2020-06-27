225 E LAFAYETTE AVENUE

Amenities

air conditioning microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet microwave Property Amenities

Welcome home to this spacious 2nd floor 2 level apartment in Station North! Freshly painted and new carpet throughout, this unit has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The bedrooms are of good size and have ample closet space. A separate living and dining room means that you don't have to squeeze your furniture into one common area. The galley kitchen off the dining room has ample cabinet and counter top space. Central air and heat keeps you comfortable! Access to the common back yard space is from the door off of the kitchen!