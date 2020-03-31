All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

225 E. 33rd St

225 East 33rd Street · (410) 366-2100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

225 East 33rd Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 225 E. 33rd St · Avail. now

$3,175

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Beautiful 2020 JHU off-campus 5bd/3.5ba Charles Village w/ W/D & OSP! - Available 6/9! - Beautiful 2020 JHU off-campus 5bd/3.5ba Charles Village Rowhome with Hardwood Floors throughout. This home also comes with a Mudroom, Kitchen Island w/ a Breakfast Bar, Faux Fireplace, Partially Finished Basement and Washer/Dryer in unit. Overhead lighting. 1 Off-Street Parking Space Available Behind Building. Available for 6/9/20!

Utilities are not included!

Showings will resume in early June!

Right down the street from JHU Homewood campus!

Now offering! 2020 Off-Campus Housing Special! $200 referral bonus for a secured lease! Ask our leasing office for details!

Pet policy: No dogs allowed! Cats okay. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5407570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 E. 33rd St have any available units?
225 E. 33rd St has a unit available for $3,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 E. 33rd St have?
Some of 225 E. 33rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 E. 33rd St currently offering any rent specials?
225 E. 33rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 E. 33rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 E. 33rd St is pet friendly.
Does 225 E. 33rd St offer parking?
Yes, 225 E. 33rd St does offer parking.
Does 225 E. 33rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 E. 33rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 E. 33rd St have a pool?
No, 225 E. 33rd St does not have a pool.
Does 225 E. 33rd St have accessible units?
No, 225 E. 33rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 225 E. 33rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 E. 33rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
