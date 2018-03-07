All apartments in Baltimore
2234 LINDEN AVENUE
2234 LINDEN AVENUE

2234 Linden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2234 Linden Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill

Amenities

air conditioning
community garden
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
community garden
Terrific opportunity to live on the 3rd floor of a beautiful and historic home in Reservoir Hill. The apartment is well maintained and offers terrific views from the front living room. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and good closet space make this an easy rental choice. Shining, newly refinished hardwoods show the pride of ownership. Gas stove and heating as well as central A/C for those hot summer days. Steps away from the MICA and University of Baltimore campuses for an easy walk to school or hop on the Metro or I-83 and zip downtown or to a Ravens or Orioles game. Enjoy city living at its finest while being comfortable in your home. Got a green thumb? Walk around the corner to the community gardens and meet some of the neighborhood. Take a jog around the awesome trails of Druid Hill Lake. Call/text or email to set up a private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2234 LINDEN AVENUE have any available units?
2234 LINDEN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2234 LINDEN AVENUE have?
Some of 2234 LINDEN AVENUE's amenities include air conditioning, community garden, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2234 LINDEN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2234 LINDEN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2234 LINDEN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2234 LINDEN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2234 LINDEN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2234 LINDEN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2234 LINDEN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2234 LINDEN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2234 LINDEN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2234 LINDEN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2234 LINDEN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2234 LINDEN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2234 LINDEN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2234 LINDEN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
