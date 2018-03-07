2234 LINDEN AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities community garden

Terrific opportunity to live on the 3rd floor of a beautiful and historic home in Reservoir Hill. The apartment is well maintained and offers terrific views from the front living room. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and good closet space make this an easy rental choice. Shining, newly refinished hardwoods show the pride of ownership. Gas stove and heating as well as central A/C for those hot summer days. Steps away from the MICA and University of Baltimore campuses for an easy walk to school or hop on the Metro or I-83 and zip downtown or to a Ravens or Orioles game. Enjoy city living at its finest while being comfortable in your home. Got a green thumb? Walk around the corner to the community gardens and meet some of the neighborhood. Take a jog around the awesome trails of Druid Hill Lake. Call/text or email to set up a private tour!