Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/80aa65c079 ---- This second floor unit is a beauty and a must see. Totally updated with fresh paint, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, updated appliances, two large rooms, washer and dryer and so much character. This will not last long, call today for a showing! Owner pays water Price Sqft: $1 Deposit: $1,200 Parking: Off street, On street Heating: Forced air Cooling: Other Pets: Cats, small dogs Laundry: In Unit