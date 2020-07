Amenities

****CALL OR TEXT RON TODAY!!**** ****443*447*5238**** *******$2000/MO UNFURNISHED******** *******$2300/MO FURNISHED********* *** 1 Car Parking Pad!!** This is a lovely 2 bed 3 bath townhouse in Little Italy Just blocks from Johns Hopkins and the inner harbor makes this an ideal location! First floor features an open floor plan complete with hardwood floors and brick accent walls! Kitchen is fully updated with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! Second level you will find 2 very spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths! Master bedroom has personal bath! Basement is fully finished and equipped with a full bath! DO NOT MISS OUT BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!