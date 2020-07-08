2216 Eutaw Place Unit B.

Amenities
Fully Renovated Reservoir Hill Apartment - Property Id: 189224
FULLY RENOVATED 2 bed 1 bath apartment in sought after Reservoir Hill!
Includes stainless steel appliances, AC/Heat, washer/dryer in unit, high ceilings, wood plank flooring throughout...NO carpet!
One year lease minimum. One month security deposit and first month's rent due at lease signing. Landlord pays trash and sewage; Tenants pay water, electricity (BGE) and cable/internet if desired. Must see!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/189224
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5393527)