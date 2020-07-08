All apartments in Baltimore
2216 Eutaw Place Unit B.
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

2216 Eutaw Place Unit B

2216 Eutaw Place · No Longer Available
Location

2216 Eutaw Place, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Fully Renovated Reservoir Hill Apartment - Property Id: 189224

FULLY RENOVATED 2 bed 1 bath apartment in sought after Reservoir Hill!

Includes stainless steel appliances, AC/Heat, washer/dryer in unit, high ceilings, wood plank flooring throughout...NO carpet!

One year lease minimum. One month security deposit and first month's rent due at lease signing. Landlord pays trash and sewage; Tenants pay water, electricity (BGE) and cable/internet if desired. Must see!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/189224
Property Id 189224

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5393527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2216 Eutaw Place Unit B have any available units?
2216 Eutaw Place Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2216 Eutaw Place Unit B have?
Some of 2216 Eutaw Place Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2216 Eutaw Place Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2216 Eutaw Place Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 Eutaw Place Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 2216 Eutaw Place Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2216 Eutaw Place Unit B offer parking?
No, 2216 Eutaw Place Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 2216 Eutaw Place Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2216 Eutaw Place Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 Eutaw Place Unit B have a pool?
No, 2216 Eutaw Place Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 2216 Eutaw Place Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2216 Eutaw Place Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 Eutaw Place Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2216 Eutaw Place Unit B has units with dishwashers.

