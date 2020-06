Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Fully renovated beauty in Butchers Hill. Less than 2 blocks from Johns Hopkins and a stone's throw away from Patterson Park. True 4 bedroom with all bedrooms upstairs and a great functional layout on the main level! Perfection. Hardwood floors throughout the entire house take this to the next level! The kitchen has been completely renovated with all new stainless steel appliances, new flooring, lighting and counter-tops. Off of the kitchen you will find a beautiful deck with plenty of space for a grill and table. Enjoy a fully enclosed yard with HUGE garden and lots of storage under the deck. A great place to call home! Home is vacant and available for immediate showings and occupancy!