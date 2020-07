Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

2BR and Den with 1.5 Baths in Coppin Heights (West Baltimore City) - Beautifully renovated town home in West Baltimore. Close to schools, public transportation, and easy access to downtown. Hardwood laminate floors throughout. Huge kitchen with center island. Master bedroom suite with jetted tub. Finished basement family room with convenient powder room. Laundry room with washer and dryer included. Very large fenced back yard. Central air, new lighting fixtures. Energy efficient.



Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.



All housing vouchers welcome.



