WOW! This gorgeous apartment is awaiting your finishing touches. A luxurious two level apartment with gourmet kitchen, open concept living/dining room, master suite with walk-in shower, jacuzzi tub and walk in closet, an additional bedroom, office and private laundry. The apartment has two-full and one-half bathrooms and has an ideal rear yard for entertaining.