Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2200 Linden Ave

2200 Linden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2200 Linden Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment In amazing location. Fully renovated, Dark wood kitchen, washer/dryer in unit, hardwood floors, central air, tons of natural sunlight, high end updates throughout very spacious floor plan, huge master bedroom. Minutes from MICA (Maryland Institute College of Art) and 83.
Pet agreement negotiable.
Our tenant maintenance system is very reliable and most of the issues are resolved in first 24-72 hours.
Screening Process:
For all prospective tenants - Background Check, Credit Check and Criminal Check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Linden Ave have any available units?
2200 Linden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 Linden Ave have?
Some of 2200 Linden Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Linden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Linden Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Linden Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 Linden Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2200 Linden Ave offer parking?
No, 2200 Linden Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2200 Linden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2200 Linden Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Linden Ave have a pool?
No, 2200 Linden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2200 Linden Ave have accessible units?
No, 2200 Linden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Linden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 Linden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
