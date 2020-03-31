2200 Linden Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment In amazing location. Fully renovated, Dark wood kitchen, washer/dryer in unit, hardwood floors, central air, tons of natural sunlight, high end updates throughout very spacious floor plan, huge master bedroom. Minutes from MICA (Maryland Institute College of Art) and 83.

Pet agreement negotiable.

Our tenant maintenance system is very reliable and most of the issues are resolved in first 24-72 hours.

Screening Process:

For all prospective tenants - Background Check, Credit Check and Criminal Check.