Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Don't miss this charming condo on 2nd level with 1 bedroom with den and 1 bathroom in the Hopkins East neighborhood, very short walk to Johns Hopkins Medical Campus. It~s an end unit in a small building with only 3 total units with high ceilings and large windows with abundant natural light. It~s been fully renovated and painted with hardwood floors, SS appliances, granite counter tops, ceramic tile, new HVAC, water heater AND washer/dryer!!