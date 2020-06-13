22 S HOWARD ST #R-501

Amenities

An intelligent short OR long term housing option in Baltimore City ...A newer one level loft condominuim at the award winning Rombro Lofts - 22 South Howard Street at Lombard at Baltimore's VIBRANT westside. This loft is impeccably maintained. Offering 1348 sq. ft. 2 separate and fully private bedrooms with baths, Soaring 12 ft. ceiling, Tremendous natural light from eastern exposure wall of windows at the OPEN living room, bamboo wood floors throughout and exposed duct work evokes a comfortable industrial feel. The city skyline views are outstanding - especially at night! Fully fitted granite and stainless steel kitchen with dishwasher & microwave. Laundry in the unit. Two flat screen televisions and high speed internet - TRULY a SPECIAL space for those seeking the urbane and unique - Secure Parking (1 un assigned space) in adjacent garage you can park on roof of garage and have DIRECT view of your vehicle! Gas & electric, cable and high speed internet -included - secure building with monitored access - VIBRANT neighborhood with HIPPODROME theater just around the corner and many eateries nearby - Starbucks around the corner .. Camden Yards just 2 blocks and the Inner Harbor just 3 blocks - On the light rail with direct BWI service at your door. MARC train to Washington DC just 2 blocks - for easy 45 min. commute - This unique living space represents the best Baltimore value for LONG of SHORT term housing