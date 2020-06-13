All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 3 2020 at 9:28 PM

22 S HOWARD ST #R-501

22 South Howard Street · (866) 677-6937
Location

22 South Howard Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Downtown Baltimore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
media room
An intelligent short OR long term housing option in Baltimore City ...A newer one level loft condominuim at the award winning Rombro Lofts - 22 South Howard Street at Lombard at Baltimore's VIBRANT westside. This loft is impeccably maintained. Offering 1348 sq. ft. 2 separate and fully private bedrooms with baths, Soaring 12 ft. ceiling, Tremendous natural light from eastern exposure wall of windows at the OPEN living room, bamboo wood floors throughout and exposed duct work evokes a comfortable industrial feel. The city skyline views are outstanding - especially at night! Fully fitted granite and stainless steel kitchen with dishwasher & microwave. Laundry in the unit. Two flat screen televisions and high speed internet - TRULY a SPECIAL space for those seeking the urbane and unique - Secure Parking (1 un assigned space) in adjacent garage you can park on roof of garage and have DIRECT view of your vehicle! Gas & electric, cable and high speed internet -included - secure building with monitored access - VIBRANT neighborhood with HIPPODROME theater just around the corner and many eateries nearby - Starbucks around the corner .. Camden Yards just 2 blocks and the Inner Harbor just 3 blocks - On the light rail with direct BWI service at your door. MARC train to Washington DC just 2 blocks - for easy 45 min. commute - This unique living space represents the best Baltimore value for LONG of SHORT term housing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 S HOWARD ST #R-501 have any available units?
22 S HOWARD ST #R-501 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 S HOWARD ST #R-501 have?
Some of 22 S HOWARD ST #R-501's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 S HOWARD ST #R-501 currently offering any rent specials?
22 S HOWARD ST #R-501 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 S HOWARD ST #R-501 pet-friendly?
No, 22 S HOWARD ST #R-501 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 22 S HOWARD ST #R-501 offer parking?
Yes, 22 S HOWARD ST #R-501 does offer parking.
Does 22 S HOWARD ST #R-501 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 S HOWARD ST #R-501 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 S HOWARD ST #R-501 have a pool?
No, 22 S HOWARD ST #R-501 does not have a pool.
Does 22 S HOWARD ST #R-501 have accessible units?
No, 22 S HOWARD ST #R-501 does not have accessible units.
Does 22 S HOWARD ST #R-501 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 S HOWARD ST #R-501 has units with dishwashers.
