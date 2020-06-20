2159 Chelsea Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Beautifully Maintained Large 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom w/ Finished Basement in Fairmount Park (Baltimore)! - Almost 1500 Sq. Ft of living space await you in this beautiful home. Lots of character and charm include gorgeous bay windows in the master bedroom, brick facade covered front porch, large windows which let in tons of natural light, upgraded kitchen with all appliances included. All this and more await you in your beautiful new home.

Call for your application and to schedule your personal virtual tour 855-464-8500

This home will not last long!



Section 8 Accepted.

Small pets welcome on a case-by-case basis (additional monthly fee applies)



*All Properties Are Rented As-Is*



Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



(RLNE5781117)