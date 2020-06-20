All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2159 Chelsea Terrace

2159 Chelsea Terrace · (855) 464-8500 ext. 00
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2159 Chelsea Terrace, Baltimore, MD 21216
Mount Holly

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2159 Chelsea Terrace · Avail. now

$1,197

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1464 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Beautifully Maintained Large 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom w/ Finished Basement in Fairmount Park (Baltimore)! - Almost 1500 Sq. Ft of living space await you in this beautiful home. Lots of character and charm include gorgeous bay windows in the master bedroom, brick facade covered front porch, large windows which let in tons of natural light, upgraded kitchen with all appliances included. All this and more await you in your beautiful new home.
Call for your application and to schedule your personal virtual tour 855-464-8500
This home will not last long!

Section 8 Accepted.
Small pets welcome on a case-by-case basis (additional monthly fee applies)

*All Properties Are Rented As-Is*

Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5781117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2159 Chelsea Terrace have any available units?
2159 Chelsea Terrace has a unit available for $1,197 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2159 Chelsea Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2159 Chelsea Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2159 Chelsea Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2159 Chelsea Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2159 Chelsea Terrace offer parking?
No, 2159 Chelsea Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2159 Chelsea Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2159 Chelsea Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2159 Chelsea Terrace have a pool?
No, 2159 Chelsea Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2159 Chelsea Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2159 Chelsea Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2159 Chelsea Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2159 Chelsea Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2159 Chelsea Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2159 Chelsea Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
