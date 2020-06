Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Perfection in the heart of Butcher's Hill! Warm and inviting 3br/2ba home with exposed brick, deck off of gorgeous kitchen, parking pad. A stone's throw to Patterson Park on one of the neighborhood's most enchanting blocks. Fireplace insert "as-is". *Please note tenant occupied and in-person showings will commence June 25. Virtual tour only until then. Also available for sale.