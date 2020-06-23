All apartments in Baltimore
2113 Baker Street
2113 Baker Street

Location

2113 Baker Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Easterwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Covered Porch Front Town Home in Northwest Baltimore City (Easterwood) - Full renovated with hardwood laminate floors, updated kitchen and baths, and plenty of closet space. Easy access to downtown and close to public transportation. Fenced rear yard. Finished basement with lots of storage space and laundry (washer/dryer included). Central air and heat.

Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet fee.

3BR Housing vouchers welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 Baker Street have any available units?
2113 Baker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2113 Baker Street have?
Some of 2113 Baker Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2113 Baker Street currently offering any rent specials?
2113 Baker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 Baker Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2113 Baker Street is pet friendly.
Does 2113 Baker Street offer parking?
No, 2113 Baker Street does not offer parking.
Does 2113 Baker Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2113 Baker Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 Baker Street have a pool?
No, 2113 Baker Street does not have a pool.
Does 2113 Baker Street have accessible units?
No, 2113 Baker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 Baker Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2113 Baker Street does not have units with dishwashers.
