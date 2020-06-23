2113 Baker Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Covered Porch Front Town Home in Northwest Baltimore City (Easterwood) - Full renovated with hardwood laminate floors, updated kitchen and baths, and plenty of closet space. Easy access to downtown and close to public transportation. Fenced rear yard. Finished basement with lots of storage space and laundry (washer/dryer included). Central air and heat.



Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet fee.



3BR Housing vouchers welcome.



(RLNE2812896)